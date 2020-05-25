Rent Calculator
1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD
1817 Eastbrook Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1817 Eastbrook Boulevard, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Three bedroom Two bathroom home in Winter Park. Featuring a two car port and and a screened fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD have any available units?
1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goldenrod, FL
.
What amenities does 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goldenrod
.
Does 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 EASTBROOK BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
