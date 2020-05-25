All apartments in Goldenrod
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1494 Brazilian Lane

1494 Brazilian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1494 Brazilian Lane, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4/2 home FOR RENT located in highly sought after Eastbrook neighborhood of Winter Park! Move in ready! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Wonderful corner-lot 4/2 home for rent in Winter Park!

Home Boasts:

- Updated laminate wood floors throughout living areas
- New carpet in all bedrooms
- 2 car garage
- Larger corner lot
- Spectacular location with easy access to all that beautiful Winter Park has to offer
- Full Sail within a 10 minute drive

This is a MUST see property! Call us today to schedule you private tour!

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Small pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE5796760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1494 Brazilian Lane have any available units?
1494 Brazilian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 1494 Brazilian Lane have?
Some of 1494 Brazilian Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1494 Brazilian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1494 Brazilian Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1494 Brazilian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1494 Brazilian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1494 Brazilian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1494 Brazilian Lane does offer parking.
Does 1494 Brazilian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1494 Brazilian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1494 Brazilian Lane have a pool?
No, 1494 Brazilian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1494 Brazilian Lane have accessible units?
No, 1494 Brazilian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1494 Brazilian Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1494 Brazilian Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1494 Brazilian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1494 Brazilian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
