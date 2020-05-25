1494 Brazilian Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4/2 home FOR RENT located in highly sought after Eastbrook neighborhood of Winter Park! Move in ready! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Wonderful corner-lot 4/2 home for rent in Winter Park!



Home Boasts:



- Updated laminate wood floors throughout living areas

- New carpet in all bedrooms

- 2 car garage

- Larger corner lot

- Spectacular location with easy access to all that beautiful Winter Park has to offer

- Full Sail within a 10 minute drive



This is a MUST see property! Call us today to schedule you private tour!



12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Small pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup

Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup

Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup



(RLNE5796760)