492 Northwest 165th Street Road #C-609 - 1

OPEN VIEW FROM BALCONY!!! TAKE A STEP ABOVE THE REST AND VISIT THIS CHARMING FRIENDLY 2BED/2BATH UNIT LOCATED IN MONTECARLO,IN THE HEART OF MIAMI. SECURITY. EXCLUSIVE GATED COMMUNITY. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! AMENITIES INCLUDE COMMON LAUNDRY, EXERCISE ROOM, CLUB HOUSE, BASKET COURT, OTHER AMENITIES, CHILD PLAY AREA, POOL & TENNIS COURT. THIS UNIT HAS LAMINATE FLOORS IN LIVING AND BETHROOMS. SS APPLIACNES IN KITCHEN AND BATHS UPGRADE!!! NICE AND BRIGHT UNIT. COME SEE IT TODAY. EXCELLENT FOR INVESTORS!!! ASSIGNED PARKING. RENTED UP TO SEPTEMBER 2020. $ 1.400 M

