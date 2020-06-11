All apartments in Golden Glades
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507

15600 Northwest 7th Avenue · (305) 301-5993
Location

15600 Northwest 7th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL 33169
Biscayne Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious one bedroom, one bath, fifth floor condo 840 square feet, with a balcony. Large mirrored living room wall. There are two closets in the bedroom , one is walking closet. Assigned Parking space, Plenty of guess. Vacant. Easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 have any available units?
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 currently offering any rent specials?
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 pet-friendly?
No, 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Glades.
Does 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 offer parking?
Yes, 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 does offer parking.
Does 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 have a pool?
No, 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 does not have a pool.
Does 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 have accessible units?
No, 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 does not have accessible units.
Does 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 does not have units with air conditioning.
