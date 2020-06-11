Spacious one bedroom, one bath, fifth floor condo 840 square feet, with a balcony. Large mirrored living room wall. There are two closets in the bedroom , one is walking closet. Assigned Parking space, Plenty of guess. Vacant. Easy to show
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 have any available units?
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 currently offering any rent specials?
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507 pet-friendly?