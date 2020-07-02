All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Find more places like 8215 SW 72 Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenvar Heights, FL
/
8215 SW 72 Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

8215 SW 72 Avenue

8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue · (305) 798-0775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glenvar Heights
See all
Dadeland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL 33143
Dadeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit W1816 · Avail. now

$2,327

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset outdoor terrace and private party room ,Wi-Fi in common areas,parking garage with reserved and EV parking available, 24/7 controlled access package room ,Pet spa, Storage units available Dry-cleaning lockers,Concierge service, Peaceful green space with water fountain and picnic area, with adjacent dog park and playground.Two Months free on a 14+ month lease for move- ins by 7.31.20
Waived Application Fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 SW 72 Avenue have any available units?
8215 SW 72 Avenue has a unit available for $2,327 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8215 SW 72 Avenue have?
Some of 8215 SW 72 Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 SW 72 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8215 SW 72 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 SW 72 Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8215 SW 72 Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8215 SW 72 Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8215 SW 72 Avenue offers parking.
Does 8215 SW 72 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8215 SW 72 Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 SW 72 Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8215 SW 72 Avenue has a pool.
Does 8215 SW 72 Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 8215 SW 72 Avenue has accessible units.
Does 8215 SW 72 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8215 SW 72 Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8215 SW 72 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8215 SW 72 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8215 SW 72 Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St
Glenvar Heights, FL 33155

Similar Pages

Glenvar Heights 1 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 BedroomsGlenvar Heights Apartments with Gyms
Glenvar Heights Cheap PlacesGlenvar Heights Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FL
Bay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLBal Harbour, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLWest Park, FLPrinceton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity