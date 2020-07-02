Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking

7410 Southwest 82nd Street Apt #K410, Miami, FL 33143 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Large apartment 1/1, bright and cozy. This apartment has a lot of spacious closets and a nice balcony that overlooks the Dadeland Mall and Downtown Dadeland. This building is old but is occupied by young students of the UM for the most part. It has a lot of parking spaces and is walking distances from shopping, restaurants, metro rail and nightlife. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3625064 ]