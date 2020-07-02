All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Find more places like 7410 Southwest 82nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenvar Heights, FL
/
7410 Southwest 82nd Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:52 AM

7410 Southwest 82nd Street

7410 Southwest 82nd Street · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glenvar Heights
See all
Dadeland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7410 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL 33143
Dadeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit K410 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
7410 Southwest 82nd Street Apt #K410, Miami, FL 33143 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Large apartment 1/1, bright and cozy. This apartment has a lot of spacious closets and a nice balcony that overlooks the Dadeland Mall and Downtown Dadeland. This building is old but is occupied by young students of the UM for the most part. It has a lot of parking spaces and is walking distances from shopping, restaurants, metro rail and nightlife. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3625064 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7410 Southwest 82nd Street have any available units?
7410 Southwest 82nd Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7410 Southwest 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7410 Southwest 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7410 Southwest 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7410 Southwest 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 7410 Southwest 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 7410 Southwest 82nd Street offers parking.
Does 7410 Southwest 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7410 Southwest 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7410 Southwest 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 7410 Southwest 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 7410 Southwest 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 7410 Southwest 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7410 Southwest 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7410 Southwest 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7410 Southwest 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7410 Southwest 82nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7410 Southwest 82nd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St
Glenvar Heights, FL 33155

Similar Pages

Glenvar Heights 1 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 BedroomsGlenvar Heights Apartments with Gym
Glenvar Heights Cheap PlacesGlenvar Heights Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FL
West Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity