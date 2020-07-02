All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Location

6850 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL 33155
Glenvar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Gables Point Townhouse available immediately! Largest 2 bedroom model with rare "walkthrough" floorpan, which includes an additional rear garden entrance to large private back patio. New kitchen upgrade with brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new bathroom cabinets/sinks/faucets, tiled throughout, and unit just painted. Entire complex also being completely painted as well and includes, tennis courts, two swimming pools, 24hr security, and racquetball courts. Townhouse is centrally located just 10 blocks from coveted Coral Gables, and just 2 blocks from shopping mall that includes a grocery store, Starbucks, bank, restaurants, and other neighborhood amenities. Private parking space right in front of unit Pets are welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6850 SW 45th Ln have any available units?
6850 SW 45th Ln has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6850 SW 45th Ln have?
Some of 6850 SW 45th Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6850 SW 45th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6850 SW 45th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6850 SW 45th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6850 SW 45th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6850 SW 45th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6850 SW 45th Ln offers parking.
Does 6850 SW 45th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6850 SW 45th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6850 SW 45th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6850 SW 45th Ln has a pool.
Does 6850 SW 45th Ln have accessible units?
No, 6850 SW 45th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6850 SW 45th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6850 SW 45th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6850 SW 45th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6850 SW 45th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
