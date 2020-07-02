6850 SW 45th Ln

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Gables Point Townhouse available immediately! Largest 2 bedroom model with rare "walkthrough" floorpan, which includes an additional rear garden entrance to large private back patio. New kitchen upgrade with brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new bathroom cabinets/sinks/faucets, tiled throughout, and unit just painted. Entire complex also being completely painted as well and includes, tennis courts, two swimming pools, 24hr security, and racquetball courts. Townhouse is centrally located just 10 blocks from coveted Coral Gables, and just 2 blocks from shopping mall that includes a grocery store, Starbucks, bank, restaurants, and other neighborhood amenities. Private parking space right in front of unit Pets are welcome