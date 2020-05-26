6841 SW 44th St

Amenities

Gables Court is the most sought out community in the Gables area, just minutes away from University of Miami, Downtown Coral Gables, South Miami, The Grove, shopping & dining. Easy access to major roads. This 1 bed 1 bath condo is located on the 1st floor & is steps away from the pool. The condo is clean, completely tiled throughout, freshly painted & has a full Size Washer & Dryer inside the unit. This fabulous gated community has amazing amenities :Club house, Business Center, Billiard Room, Private Party Room, Full gym & indoor racquetball court. Working out not your thing? You could always lay in the sun by the Pool, grill up something yummy on the BBQ or just relax in the Jacuzzi!! Rent includes Water, Basic Cable & Internet. Easy to see & available for immediate occupancy!