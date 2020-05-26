All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:30 AM

6841 SW 44th St

6841 Southwest 44th Street · (305) 495-8138
Location

6841 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL 33155
Glenvar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
internet access
Gables Court is the most sought out community in the Gables area, just minutes away from University of Miami, Downtown Coral Gables, South Miami, The Grove, shopping & dining. Easy access to major roads. This 1 bed 1 bath condo is located on the 1st floor & is steps away from the pool. The condo is clean, completely tiled throughout, freshly painted & has a full Size Washer & Dryer inside the unit. This fabulous gated community has amazing amenities :Club house, Business Center, Billiard Room, Private Party Room, Full gym & indoor racquetball court. Working out not your thing? You could always lay in the sun by the Pool, grill up something yummy on the BBQ or just relax in the Jacuzzi!! Rent includes Water, Basic Cable & Internet. Easy to see & available for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6841 SW 44th St have any available units?
6841 SW 44th St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6841 SW 44th St have?
Some of 6841 SW 44th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6841 SW 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
6841 SW 44th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6841 SW 44th St pet-friendly?
No, 6841 SW 44th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenvar Heights.
Does 6841 SW 44th St offer parking?
No, 6841 SW 44th St does not offer parking.
Does 6841 SW 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6841 SW 44th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6841 SW 44th St have a pool?
Yes, 6841 SW 44th St has a pool.
Does 6841 SW 44th St have accessible units?
No, 6841 SW 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6841 SW 44th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6841 SW 44th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6841 SW 44th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6841 SW 44th St does not have units with air conditioning.
