Amenities

pet friendly garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Easy to show. SEC 8 MIAMI BEACH & HIALEAH WELCOME. NO SEC 8 DADE

Nice Duplex . Close to major streets and highways. Has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Sits on a large lot great for entertaining family and friends. Has its own independent driveway. Property is been updating and will be ready in a few days. Tenant responsible for utilities. landscaping included in rent.

