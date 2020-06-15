All apartments in Gifford
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.

1825 Bridgepointe Circle · (772) 228-1414
Location

1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL 32967

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. · Avail. Aug 5

$2,200

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2146 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage townhome, plus Office/Den & Loft, private pool and patio. Granite in kitchen. Fantastic location; near beaches, shopping, river, hospital, restaurants and more. Prestige and desirable beautifully maintained and landscaped gated community offers heated pool, clubhouse, tennis court, multiple lakes with bridges. Available for move in 08/05/2020

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5827218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

