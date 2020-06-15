Amenities
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage townhome, plus Office/Den & Loft, private pool and patio. Granite in kitchen. Fantastic location; near beaches, shopping, river, hospital, restaurants and more. Prestige and desirable beautifully maintained and landscaped gated community offers heated pool, clubhouse, tennis court, multiple lakes with bridges. Available for move in 08/05/2020
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5827218)