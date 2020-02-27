All apartments in Gibsonton
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

7215 Merlot Sienna Ave

7215 Merlot Sienna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7215 Merlot Sienna Avenue, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3/2.5/1 Like New Townhome - Please call Tina Maley at (813) 598-3071 or Lara Kelly at (850) 322-3060 for more information on this home.

Built in 2018, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome. This townhome features an open living area with outdoor living space on the covered front porch and screened in lanai with storage closet. Upstairs, relax in the master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with dual vanities & decorative tiled shower with glass enclosure. Secondary bedrooms share a hall bath and hallway linen closet. This townhome includes a beautiful kitchen, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Ceramic floor tile in kitchen, foyer, laundry room and bathrooms and carpet in the great room, bedrooms & stairway. This townhome also includes washer and dryer and lawn maintenance is included in rent. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave have any available units?
7215 Merlot Sienna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave have?
Some of 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7215 Merlot Sienna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave offers parking.
Does 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave have a pool?
No, 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave have accessible units?
No, 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7215 Merlot Sienna Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
