Last updated June 2 2020

6349 Magnolia Trails Lane

6349 Magnolia Trails Lane · (813) 328-1898
Location

6349 Magnolia Trails Lane, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2709 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1863293

Come tour this four bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 2709 square feet of space, with amenities including central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from US-41.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.tampa@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane have any available units?
6349 Magnolia Trails Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane have?
Some of 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6349 Magnolia Trails Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane does offer parking.
Does 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane have a pool?
No, 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane have accessible units?
No, 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6349 Magnolia Trails Lane has units with air conditioning.
