6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL

Here is a great chance to rent this large 2 story 3 bed 2 1/2 bath single family house in Magnolia trails community. Tenant will have an option to buy this home during or at the end of lease. If Tenant uses Preferred lender he may receive closing cost assistance. The home has New wood floors in some of the main living area! The house is in pristine condition. Freshly painted walls, new carpet, spacious rooms. It's like brand new condition. No back yard neighbors. Easy commute to Brandon, Riverview, and Tampa. Hurry Before it gone!