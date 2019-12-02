All apartments in Gibsonton
6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL

6220 Cherry Blossom Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6220 Cherry Blossom Trail, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Here is a great chance to rent this large 2 story 3 bed 2 1/2 bath single family house in Magnolia trails community. Tenant will have an option to buy this home during or at the end of lease. If Tenant uses Preferred lender he may receive closing cost assistance. The home has New wood floors in some of the main living area! The house is in pristine condition. Freshly painted walls, new carpet, spacious rooms. It's like brand new condition. No back yard neighbors. Easy commute to Brandon, Riverview, and Tampa. Hurry Before it gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL have any available units?
6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL have?
Some of 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL offer parking?
No, 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL have a pool?
No, 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6220 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
