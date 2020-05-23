All apartments in Gibsonton
Find more places like 12912 Bridleford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gibsonton, FL
/
12912 Bridleford Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

12912 Bridleford Drive

12912 Bridleford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gibsonton
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12912 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,980 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5710142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12912 Bridleford Drive have any available units?
12912 Bridleford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 12912 Bridleford Drive have?
Some of 12912 Bridleford Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12912 Bridleford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12912 Bridleford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12912 Bridleford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12912 Bridleford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 12912 Bridleford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12912 Bridleford Drive offers parking.
Does 12912 Bridleford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12912 Bridleford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12912 Bridleford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12912 Bridleford Drive has a pool.
Does 12912 Bridleford Drive have accessible units?
No, 12912 Bridleford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12912 Bridleford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12912 Bridleford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12912 Bridleford Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12912 Bridleford Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gibsonton 2 BedroomsGibsonton 3 Bedrooms
Gibsonton Apartments with GarageGibsonton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gibsonton Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa