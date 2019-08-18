All apartments in Gibsonton
Find more places like
12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gibsonton, FL
/
12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911

12911 Kings Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gibsonton
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12911 Kings Crossing Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE in TAMPA BAY. - Property Id: 132813

Newly renovated townhouse in Tampa Bay next to I-75 conveniently llocated in safe and affordable community.
First floor kitchen laundry room living room and dining room second floor master bedroom and master bath bedroom and full bath and tons of closet for your belonging.
All new appliances a new air conditioner. New roof just installed. Good credit score required off 670 and up.NO EVICTIONS for 7 years.
Assigned parking next to the townhouse .
Community pool. Water and garbage removal free.
Renter required 100K liability insurance with landlord name on it. Must make 3X AMT of income vs rent. NO SECTION 8.
All adults required application- screening.
ONE month security deposit. $350.00 cat fee.
Average Rent in Gibsonton, FL
WILL NOT last long.
Do not accept application without seeing property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132813p
Property Id 132813

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5059227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 have any available units?
12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 have?
Some of 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 currently offering any rent specials?
12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 is pet friendly.
Does 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 offer parking?
Yes, 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 offers parking.
Does 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 have a pool?
Yes, 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 has a pool.
Does 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 have accessible units?
No, 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 does not have accessible units.
Does 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Gibsonton 2 BedroomsGibsonton 3 BedroomsGibsonton Apartments with GarageGibsonton Apartments with Washer-DryerGibsonton Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa