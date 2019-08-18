12911 Kings Crossing Dr 12911.

Amenities

LUXURY TOWNHOUSE in TAMPA BAY. - Property Id: 132813



Newly renovated townhouse in Tampa Bay next to I-75 conveniently llocated in safe and affordable community.

First floor kitchen laundry room living room and dining room second floor master bedroom and master bath bedroom and full bath and tons of closet for your belonging.

All new appliances a new air conditioner. New roof just installed. Good credit score required off 670 and up.NO EVICTIONS for 7 years.

Assigned parking next to the townhouse .

Community pool. Water and garbage removal free.

Renter required 100K liability insurance with landlord name on it. Must make 3X AMT of income vs rent. NO SECTION 8.

All adults required application- screening.

ONE month security deposit. $350.00 cat fee.

WILL NOT last long.

Do not accept application without seeing property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132813p

No Dogs Allowed



