12815 Kings Lake Drive

Amenities
Well Laid Out 3BR/2BA Spacious Home in Gibsonton! - 3Bd/2Bath! Very large eat in kitchen, featuring wood cabinets, smooth top stove, refrigerator & dishwasher.The Great room's soaring ceilings emphasizes spaciousness, with real wood floors & sliding glass doors that open to back yard. This home is a must see to really know how nice it is. Community playground and basketball courts. What I like about this home is the layout, the Living room is between the master bedroom and the other bedrooms for privacy.
TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1599759?accessKey=5da5
If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.
For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.
No Cats Allowed
