12815 Kings Lake Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court playground pet friendly

Well Laid Out 3BR/2BA Spacious Home in Gibsonton! - 3Bd/2Bath! Very large eat in kitchen, featuring wood cabinets, smooth top stove, refrigerator & dishwasher.The Great room's soaring ceilings emphasizes spaciousness, with real wood floors & sliding glass doors that open to back yard. This home is a must see to really know how nice it is. Community playground and basketball courts. What I like about this home is the layout, the Living room is between the master bedroom and the other bedrooms for privacy.



https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1599759?accessKey=5da5



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.



No Cats Allowed



