Gibsonton, FL
12815 Kings Lake Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

12815 Kings Lake Drive

12815 Kings Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12815 Kings Crossing Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pet friendly
Well Laid Out 3BR/2BA Spacious Home in Gibsonton! - 3Bd/2Bath! Very large eat in kitchen, featuring wood cabinets, smooth top stove, refrigerator & dishwasher.The Great room's soaring ceilings emphasizes spaciousness, with real wood floors & sliding glass doors that open to back yard. This home is a must see to really know how nice it is. Community playground and basketball courts. What I like about this home is the layout, the Living room is between the master bedroom and the other bedrooms for privacy.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1599759?accessKey=5da5

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5150029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12815 Kings Lake Drive have any available units?
12815 Kings Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 12815 Kings Lake Drive have?
Some of 12815 Kings Lake Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12815 Kings Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12815 Kings Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12815 Kings Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12815 Kings Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12815 Kings Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 12815 Kings Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12815 Kings Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12815 Kings Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12815 Kings Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 12815 Kings Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12815 Kings Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 12815 Kings Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12815 Kings Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12815 Kings Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12815 Kings Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12815 Kings Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
