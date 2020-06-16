1286 Hill Stream Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Unbelievable opportunity to lease a luxury home in very sought after Seminole Woods, offering a private ski lake with beach & rec area, private horse trails, and guard at gate. Home has every upgrade imaginable including granite throughout, stainless appliances with French door fridge, 20 foot high river rock fireplace, central vac system, and magnificent outdoor kitchen to name just a few. Property has horse pen area, 2 gated driveways with plenty of room to park your RV's and boats, over 200 feet of frontage on a private, peaceful, no motor lake with wildlife such as bald eagles, deer, and countless other species as regular visitors. You truly have to see this home and community to fully appreciate the lifestyle it will provide you. Pet/horse friendly home (no chickens allowed per HOA!).