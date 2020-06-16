All apartments in Geneva
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:36 PM

1286 Hill Stream Drive

1286 Hill Stream Drive · (321) 236-0488
Location

1286 Hill Stream Drive, Geneva, FL 32732
Seminole Woods

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 5832 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Unbelievable opportunity to lease a luxury home in very sought after Seminole Woods, offering a private ski lake with beach & rec area, private horse trails, and guard at gate. Home has every upgrade imaginable including granite throughout, stainless appliances with French door fridge, 20 foot high river rock fireplace, central vac system, and magnificent outdoor kitchen to name just a few. Property has horse pen area, 2 gated driveways with plenty of room to park your RV's and boats, over 200 feet of frontage on a private, peaceful, no motor lake with wildlife such as bald eagles, deer, and countless other species as regular visitors. You truly have to see this home and community to fully appreciate the lifestyle it will provide you. Pet/horse friendly home (no chickens allowed per HOA!).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

