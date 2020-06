Amenities

WOW! What a great opportunity to live in golf gated community with 2 manned gates and a 24-hour security roaming patrol. This villa with its 2br+den/2bath is located on the 18th fairway of the famous Tom Fazio golf course. This beautiful corner lot villa is step away from the clubhouse which will have its $5M renovation completed in April 2020. Very private location with its screened lanai and porch as you can open the front door and the sliders in the lanai for that perfect Florida breeze. No carpets anywhere as the floorings are tiles throughout. Granite countertops in both bathrooms. The master bathroom has a glass enclosure shower. The cathedral ceiling in the great room is impressive. The light tube light in the kitchen makes the kitchen so bright with an adjacent breakfast room. A dining room is next to the kitchen as well and opens up to the great room. The new roof for this villa was completed in 2019. Come and visit, you will be impressed.