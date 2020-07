Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range bathtub carpet oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill media room playground pool table

MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Park Lane Apartments in Gainesville, FL has thought of every detail - from the simplest pleasures of a gourmet kitchen to the diverse shopping opportunities will provide you. Park Lane offers all the conveniences that will make your life more enjoyable in your home and in your community. Located 2.5 miles from I-75 with convenient upscale shopping, signature dining, class "A" office space and outdoor activities in the community. Haile Plantation Golf and Country Club is located nearby as is Oaks Mall. Tower Square Publix Shopping Center and schools Wiles Elementary and Kanapaha Middle are all within walking distance.