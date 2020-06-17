All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like Lux 13.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
Lux 13
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

Lux 13

1015 Northwest 21st Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1015 Northwest 21st Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
THIS UNIT IS STRICTLY NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. SEASONAL RATES APPLY. RATE FOR MONTHS OF JAN THRU MARCH IS PER MONTH. RATE FOR APRIL THRU NOV is DEC IS FEE OF APPLIES. REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT APPLIES OF Lakefront two bedroom and two bath condo. Perfect for the business or medical traveler, divorce situation or relocating to the area! Beautifully furnished and fully equipped contemporary condo with high ceilings and clearstory windows at East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldsmar. Convenient to Tampa, Clearwater, St. Pete and the beaches of Pinellas County. Near Publix, Target, YMCA, Westfield Mall and a variety of restaurants yet in a quiet and secure setting. Located near East Lake golf courses and John Chestnut park. Gated condo community has two resort style heated pools with sundecks and BBQ picnic area. Lush landscaping perfect for long walks or bicycling. This tastefully decorated second floor condo offers privacy with lake and sunset views! Fully stocked kitchen with newer appliances. Cable TV in both the living area and master bedroom. Guest bedroom with computer desk and high speed Internet. Washer and dryer in unit. Fully equipped with all kitchen items, cleaning supplies, linens, etc. Immaculately clean. Strict policy of no smoking and no pets. Rate includes basic utilities and cable TV and Internet! By owner, not a sublet. Flexible lease. Rental rates vary by month, so please contact owner for rental rate for the months you are interested in renting. Rental rates vary depending on time of year rented. Minimum 30 day rentals term applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lux 13 have any available units?
Lux 13 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Lux 13 have?
Some of Lux 13's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lux 13 currently offering any rent specials?
Lux 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lux 13 pet-friendly?
No, Lux 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does Lux 13 offer parking?
No, Lux 13 does not offer parking.
Does Lux 13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lux 13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lux 13 have a pool?
Yes, Lux 13 has a pool.
Does Lux 13 have accessible units?
No, Lux 13 does not have accessible units.
Does Lux 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, Lux 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lux 13?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity