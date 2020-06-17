Amenities

THIS UNIT IS STRICTLY NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. SEASONAL RATES APPLY. RATE FOR MONTHS OF JAN THRU MARCH IS PER MONTH. RATE FOR APRIL THRU NOV is DEC IS FEE OF APPLIES. REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT APPLIES OF Lakefront two bedroom and two bath condo. Perfect for the business or medical traveler, divorce situation or relocating to the area! Beautifully furnished and fully equipped contemporary condo with high ceilings and clearstory windows at East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldsmar. Convenient to Tampa, Clearwater, St. Pete and the beaches of Pinellas County. Near Publix, Target, YMCA, Westfield Mall and a variety of restaurants yet in a quiet and secure setting. Located near East Lake golf courses and John Chestnut park. Gated condo community has two resort style heated pools with sundecks and BBQ picnic area. Lush landscaping perfect for long walks or bicycling. This tastefully decorated second floor condo offers privacy with lake and sunset views! Fully stocked kitchen with newer appliances. Cable TV in both the living area and master bedroom. Guest bedroom with computer desk and high speed Internet. Washer and dryer in unit. Fully equipped with all kitchen items, cleaning supplies, linens, etc. Immaculately clean. Strict policy of no smoking and no pets. Rate includes basic utilities and cable TV and Internet! By owner, not a sublet. Flexible lease. Rental rates vary by month, so please contact owner for rental rate for the months you are interested in renting. Rental rates vary depending on time of year rented. Minimum 30 day rentals term applies.