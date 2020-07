Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments fire pit green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience. With more than 230 residences &12,000 square feet of resort-style amenities, optimal work-life balance is always within reach. Whether you’re looking to reengage or rejuvenate, Integra Twenty Four has the answer. Common areas include a resort-style pool with lounge area and fire pit, fully equipped fitness center, private yoga studio, bark park, and gaming room. Inside, you’ll encounter an array of compelling floor plans with luxe finishes and touches like stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry.