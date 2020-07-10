All apartments in Gainesville
Hampton Forest
Hampton Forest

7301 W University Ave · (352) 441-2623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7301 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607

Price and availability

VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/1 bath-1

$811

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 bed/2 bath-1

$860

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Forest.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Fox Hollow in SW Gainesville Discover why our residents say Fox Hollow is a hidden gem. Residents of Fox Hollow in southwest Gainesville can walk, or bike to the Haile Village Farmers market or the Oaks Mall. Dining options, grocery stores and access to I-75 are all an easy drive. Getting to downtown Gainesville or either Santa Fe or the University of Florida campus is an effortless commute. Fox Hollow is located on a city bus route and zoned for Myra Terwilliger Elementary, Fort Clarke Middle and Buchholz High School. You'll find quiet apartment living in our one or two bedroom apartments and a friendly staff ready to attend to your needs. Our gated residence features fully renovated units with a pool and large deck area and a laundry facility on site. Fox Hollow is the perfect fit for students, professionals or family living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hampton Forest have any available units?
Hampton Forest offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $760 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $811. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Hampton Forest have?
Some of Hampton Forest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Forest is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Forest offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Forest offers parking.
Does Hampton Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hampton Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Forest have a pool?
No, Hampton Forest does not have a pool.
Does Hampton Forest have accessible units?
No, Hampton Forest does not have accessible units.
Does Hampton Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton Forest has units with dishwashers.

