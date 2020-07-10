Hampton Forest.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Fox Hollow in SW Gainesville Discover why our residents say Fox Hollow is a hidden gem. Residents of Fox Hollow in southwest Gainesville can walk, or bike to the Haile Village Farmers market or the Oaks Mall. Dining options, grocery stores and access to I-75 are all an easy drive. Getting to downtown Gainesville or either Santa Fe or the University of Florida campus is an effortless commute. Fox Hollow is located on a city bus route and zoned for Myra Terwilliger Elementary, Fort Clarke Middle and Buchholz High School. You'll find quiet apartment living in our one or two bedroom apartments and a friendly staff ready to attend to your needs. Our gated residence features fully renovated units with a pool and large deck area and a laundry facility on site. Fox Hollow is the perfect fit for students, professionals or family living.