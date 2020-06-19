All apartments in Gainesville
Gainesville, FL
6519 W Newberry Road 106
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:01 AM

6519 W Newberry Road 106

6519 West Newberry Road · (352) 213-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6519 West Newberry Road, Gainesville, FL 32605

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Ready to Move in! Short term rental available. Location, location,location!! 2 bd, 2 ba second floor condo featuring fully furnished large living room, separate dining room, large master bedroom with walk in closet, tile and wood floors throughout, No Carpet!, screened porch, located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Oaks Mall, North Florida Regional Hospital, Santa Fe College, UF, and located on 3 bus routes. Great opportunity for Traveling Nurses. Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6519 W Newberry Road 106 have any available units?
6519 W Newberry Road 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6519 W Newberry Road 106 have?
Some of 6519 W Newberry Road 106's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6519 W Newberry Road 106 currently offering any rent specials?
6519 W Newberry Road 106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 W Newberry Road 106 pet-friendly?
No, 6519 W Newberry Road 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 6519 W Newberry Road 106 offer parking?
No, 6519 W Newberry Road 106 does not offer parking.
Does 6519 W Newberry Road 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6519 W Newberry Road 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 W Newberry Road 106 have a pool?
No, 6519 W Newberry Road 106 does not have a pool.
Does 6519 W Newberry Road 106 have accessible units?
No, 6519 W Newberry Road 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 W Newberry Road 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6519 W Newberry Road 106 has units with dishwashers.
