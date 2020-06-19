6519 W Newberry Road 106

Amenities
Ready to Move in! Short term rental available. Location, location,location!! 2 bd, 2 ba second floor condo featuring fully furnished large living room, separate dining room, large master bedroom with walk in closet, tile and wood floors throughout, No Carpet!, screened porch, located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Oaks Mall, North Florida Regional Hospital, Santa Fe College, UF, and located on 3 bus routes. Great opportunity for Traveling Nurses. Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets