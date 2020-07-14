All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1

6519 West Newberry Road · (352) 213-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6519 West Newberry Road, Gainesville, FL 32605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Ready to Move in! Short term rental available. Location, location,location!! 2 bd, 2 ba second floor condo featuring fully furnished large living room, separate dining room, large master bedroom with walk in closet, tile and wood floors throughout, No Carpet!, screened porch, located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Oaks Mall, North Florida Regional Hospital, Santa Fe College, UF, and located on 3 bus routes. Great opportunity for Traveling Nurses.
Ready to Move in! Short term rental available. Location, location,location!! 2 bd, 2 ba second floor condo featuring fully furnished large living room, separate dining room, large master bedroom with walk in closet, tile and wood floors throughout, No Carpet!, screened porch, located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Oaks Mall, North Florida Regional Hospital, Santa Fe College, UF, and located on 3 bus routes. Great opportunity for Traveling Nurses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 have any available units?
6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 have?
Some of 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 offers parking.
Does 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 has a pool.
Does 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
