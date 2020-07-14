6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Ready to Move in! Short term rental available. Location, location,location!! 2 bd, 2 ba second floor condo featuring fully furnished large living room, separate dining room, large master bedroom with walk in closet, tile and wood floors throughout, No Carpet!, screened porch, located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Oaks Mall, North Florida Regional Hospital, Santa Fe College, UF, and located on 3 bus routes. Great opportunity for Traveling Nurses.

Ready to Move in! Short term rental available. Location, location,location!! 2 bd, 2 ba second floor condo featuring fully furnished large living room, separate dining room, large master bedroom with walk in closet, tile and wood floors throughout, No Carpet!, screened porch, located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Oaks Mall, North Florida Regional Hospital, Santa Fe College, UF, and located on 3 bus routes. Great opportunity for Traveling Nurses.