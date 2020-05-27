All apartments in Gainesville
Location

505 Southwest 10th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 SW 10th Street · Avail. Aug 7

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1777 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
505 SW 10th Street Available 08/07/20 3/2 House, Walking distance to UF Campus. - Walk to Campus!

This home is located in the University Heights South Historic district, just walking distance to UF. Inspired and surrounded by the rich Gothic, Mediterranean, Tudor and Colonial architecture of the University of Florida and neighboring historic homes provides a picturesque view that is refreshing to the modernized atmosphere. This home features a fireplace, built in book shelving, roomy wash room, sizable back deck & yard and a commodious sized enclosed Florida room. Lastly, the property provides ample off street parking, which is hard to come by being so close to campus. This home provides copious amounts of space for entertaining and roommates. Lawncare is also included in your rent.

Wanting to be a part of the vibrant and vintage style? Call our office today to schedule a tour and reserve this striking home for the Fall semester.

To qualify you will need to have a monthly household income of at least 3 times the rent. You will also need a 600 or higher credit score and we will do a background check. Evictions or landlord claims and certain felonies may immediately disqualify you

(RLNE4797988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 SW 10th Street have any available units?
505 SW 10th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 SW 10th Street have?
Some of 505 SW 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 SW 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 SW 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 SW 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 SW 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 505 SW 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 505 SW 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 505 SW 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 SW 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 SW 10th Street have a pool?
No, 505 SW 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 SW 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 505 SW 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 SW 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 SW 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
