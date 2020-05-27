Amenities

505 SW 10th Street Available 08/07/20 3/2 House, Walking distance to UF Campus. - Walk to Campus!



This home is located in the University Heights South Historic district, just walking distance to UF. Inspired and surrounded by the rich Gothic, Mediterranean, Tudor and Colonial architecture of the University of Florida and neighboring historic homes provides a picturesque view that is refreshing to the modernized atmosphere. This home features a fireplace, built in book shelving, roomy wash room, sizable back deck & yard and a commodious sized enclosed Florida room. Lastly, the property provides ample off street parking, which is hard to come by being so close to campus. This home provides copious amounts of space for entertaining and roommates. Lawncare is also included in your rent.



Wanting to be a part of the vibrant and vintage style? Call our office today to schedule a tour and reserve this striking home for the Fall semester.



To qualify you will need to have a monthly household income of at least 3 times the rent. You will also need a 600 or higher credit score and we will do a background check. Evictions or landlord claims and certain felonies may immediately disqualify you



