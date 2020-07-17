Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
505 NE 9 Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:40 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
505 NE 9 Avenue
505 Northeast 9th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
505 Northeast 9th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Duckpond
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two 1 br, 1 bath apartments available in vintage house in Duckpond. Pictures are compilation of both units. Water and sewer included in rent. Available 8/7/2020. on-site washing machine and dryer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 NE 9 Avenue have any available units?
505 NE 9 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gainesville, FL
.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gainesville Rent Report
.
Is 505 NE 9 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
505 NE 9 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 NE 9 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 505 NE 9 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gainesville
.
Does 505 NE 9 Avenue offer parking?
No, 505 NE 9 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 505 NE 9 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 NE 9 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 NE 9 Avenue have a pool?
No, 505 NE 9 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 505 NE 9 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 505 NE 9 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 505 NE 9 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 NE 9 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 NE 9 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 NE 9 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
