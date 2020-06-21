All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4438 NW 34th DR

4438 Northwest 34th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4438 Northwest 34th Drive, Gainesville, FL 32605
Capri

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home with Office/Study on a Cul-de-sac in Desirable Capri Subdivision in NW Gainesville Just Minutes from The University of Florida, Shands, the Vet School, Santa Fe College, and Downtown Gainesville. Don't Miss this Spacious Home with Nearly 2,000 Sq. Feet. The Master Suite Offers a Luxury Bathroom, with Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower, and Walk-in Closet. Open Floor Plan with Huge Grand Room Offer Tons of Natural Light, High Ceilings, Screened-in Back Patio, Tons of Storage, and Over-sized Garage. Capri Offers a Gym/Fitness Center, Theater Room, Conference and Meeting Rooms, Olympic Swimming Pool, Hot Tub, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, and Beautiful Green Space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 NW 34th DR have any available units?
4438 NW 34th DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4438 NW 34th DR have?
Some of 4438 NW 34th DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 NW 34th DR currently offering any rent specials?
4438 NW 34th DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 NW 34th DR pet-friendly?
No, 4438 NW 34th DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 4438 NW 34th DR offer parking?
Yes, 4438 NW 34th DR does offer parking.
Does 4438 NW 34th DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4438 NW 34th DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 NW 34th DR have a pool?
Yes, 4438 NW 34th DR has a pool.
Does 4438 NW 34th DR have accessible units?
No, 4438 NW 34th DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 NW 34th DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4438 NW 34th DR has units with dishwashers.
