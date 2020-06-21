4438 NW 34th DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home with Office/Study on a Cul-de-sac in Desirable Capri Subdivision in NW Gainesville Just Minutes from The University of Florida, Shands, the Vet School, Santa Fe College, and Downtown Gainesville. Don't Miss this Spacious Home with Nearly 2,000 Sq. Feet. The Master Suite Offers a Luxury Bathroom, with Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower, and Walk-in Closet. Open Floor Plan with Huge Grand Room Offer Tons of Natural Light, High Ceilings, Screened-in Back Patio, Tons of Storage, and Over-sized Garage. Capri Offers a Gym/Fitness Center, Theater Room, Conference and Meeting Rooms, Olympic Swimming Pool, Hot Tub, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, and Beautiful Green Space.