Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator internet access

Your corner office is ready! Relocate your office to downtown Gainesville's most professional setting. This suite was remodeled for recent tenant and remains in like new condition! You will be just steps from local, state, and federal government offices, including both the county and federal courthouses. Does not include phone, internet, janitorial inside of space, etc. Add $3/ RSF for basic first year utilities (heat, cool, and lights).