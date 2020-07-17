All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 2 2020

4030 SW 21ST Lane

4030 Southwest 21st Lane · (352) 665-9433
Location

4030 Southwest 21st Lane, Gainesville, FL 32607

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Move-in ready. This Unfurnished beautiful townhouse in Mill Run has a new HVAC April 2019, new carpet in May 2019, new interior paint May 2019, new blinds, ceiling fans and washer and dryer. Master suite has a large walk-in closet and a balcony. Large utility room off back porch with washer and dryer. Enjoy the community pool on hot summer days. The bus stops right in front of the complex, or a short bike ride to campus. Renters Insurance required. On the Bus route. Contact Listing agent for any questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

