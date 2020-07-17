4030 SW 21ST Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Move-in ready. This Unfurnished beautiful townhouse in Mill Run has a new HVAC April 2019, new carpet in May 2019, new interior paint May 2019, new blinds, ceiling fans and washer and dryer. Master suite has a large walk-in closet and a balcony. Large utility room off back porch with washer and dryer. Enjoy the community pool on hot summer days. The bus stops right in front of the complex, or a short bike ride to campus. Renters Insurance required. On the Bus route. Contact Listing agent for any questions