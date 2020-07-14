3705 SW 27th Street #528

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool tennis court volleyball court

Updated 3/3 in Windsor Park - 3 bed 3 bath updated condo in Windsor Park with approx. 1,198 Sq. Ft. Recent upgrades include newer laminate floors, updated cabinets and countertops in kitchen and restrooms, custom-built tub/shower enclosers with built-in splash guards, newer paint, and more! Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Washer/dryer included but not warranted. Furniture pictured is not included.



Neighborhood amenities include swimming pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, clubhouse and fitness center. Windsor Park is conveniently located near major bus routes with stops right outside the neighborhood.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the Holding Fee which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the administration fee of $250.00

$1475/Mo | $1475 SD



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845316)