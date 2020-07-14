All apartments in Gainesville
3705 SW 27th Street #528

3705 Southwest 27th Street · (352) 371-2118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3705 Southwest 27th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3705 SW 27th Street #528 · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1198 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Updated 3/3 in Windsor Park - 3 bed 3 bath updated condo in Windsor Park with approx. 1,198 Sq. Ft. Recent upgrades include newer laminate floors, updated cabinets and countertops in kitchen and restrooms, custom-built tub/shower enclosers with built-in splash guards, newer paint, and more! Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Washer/dryer included but not warranted. Furniture pictured is not included.

Neighborhood amenities include swimming pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, clubhouse and fitness center. Windsor Park is conveniently located near major bus routes with stops right outside the neighborhood.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the Holding Fee which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the administration fee of $250.00
$1475/Mo | $1475 SD

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 SW 27th Street #528 have any available units?
3705 SW 27th Street #528 has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 SW 27th Street #528 have?
Some of 3705 SW 27th Street #528's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 SW 27th Street #528 currently offering any rent specials?
3705 SW 27th Street #528 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 SW 27th Street #528 pet-friendly?
No, 3705 SW 27th Street #528 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 3705 SW 27th Street #528 offer parking?
No, 3705 SW 27th Street #528 does not offer parking.
Does 3705 SW 27th Street #528 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3705 SW 27th Street #528 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 SW 27th Street #528 have a pool?
Yes, 3705 SW 27th Street #528 has a pool.
Does 3705 SW 27th Street #528 have accessible units?
No, 3705 SW 27th Street #528 does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 SW 27th Street #528 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 SW 27th Street #528 has units with dishwashers.
