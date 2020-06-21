All apartments in Gainesville
3705 SW 27th Street #414
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3705 SW 27th Street #414

3705 Southwest 27th Street · (352) 371-2118
Location

3705 Southwest 27th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3705 SW 27th Street #414 · Avail. Jul 13

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
3705 SW 27th Street #414 Available 07/13/20 3705 SW 27th Street #414 (Windsor Park) - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo in Windsor Park built in 1996 with approx 600 Sq. Ft. Great SW location convenient to UF, Shands, and the VA. Features include living room, dining room, carpet floors throughout, cable and internet provided by association, and washer/dryer (included but not warranted). Kitchen appliances include oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Pets negotiable. No smokers.

Residents of Windsor Park have access to the following amenities: Clubhouse, pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a gym.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease, will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.
$850 MO/$850 SD

(RLNE2976086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 SW 27th Street #414 have any available units?
3705 SW 27th Street #414 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 SW 27th Street #414 have?
Some of 3705 SW 27th Street #414's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 SW 27th Street #414 currently offering any rent specials?
3705 SW 27th Street #414 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 SW 27th Street #414 pet-friendly?
No, 3705 SW 27th Street #414 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 3705 SW 27th Street #414 offer parking?
No, 3705 SW 27th Street #414 does not offer parking.
Does 3705 SW 27th Street #414 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3705 SW 27th Street #414 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 SW 27th Street #414 have a pool?
Yes, 3705 SW 27th Street #414 has a pool.
Does 3705 SW 27th Street #414 have accessible units?
No, 3705 SW 27th Street #414 does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 SW 27th Street #414 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 SW 27th Street #414 has units with dishwashers.
