Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool basketball court

3705 SW 27th Street #414 Available 07/13/20 3705 SW 27th Street #414 (Windsor Park) - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo in Windsor Park built in 1996 with approx 600 Sq. Ft. Great SW location convenient to UF, Shands, and the VA. Features include living room, dining room, carpet floors throughout, cable and internet provided by association, and washer/dryer (included but not warranted). Kitchen appliances include oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Pets negotiable. No smokers.



Residents of Windsor Park have access to the following amenities: Clubhouse, pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a gym.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease, will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.

$850 MO/$850 SD



(RLNE2976086)