3653 NW 60th Lane

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool racquetball court garage tennis court volleyball court

Stunning, Dog Friendly, 3/2 House in Mile Run Vista Palms! - This beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bath house is located in the desirable Vista Palms community in Mile Run. This spacious home is over 1500 square feet & features an open-concept, split floor plan, granite counter tops, custom wood cabinetry, solid wood flooring throughout with newer carpet in the bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen that opens up to a separate dining area and the living room, which has a beautiful gas fireplace and sliding glass doors that recess behind the wall, allowing a completely open view of the patio & back yard, The stunning master suite features a large bedroom, a master bath with a garden tub and glass-enclosed slower, and a huge walk-in closet. Additional features include a 2-car garage, central HVAC, & washer/dryer included. Yard care, exterior maintenance, & interior/exterior pest control are included by the HOA. Residents can enjoy access to the neighborhood's amazing amenities, including two community clubhouses and pools, as well as the basketball court, volleyball court, tennis/racquetball courts, and a brand new playground!



Schedule a showing today to see this luxurious home in a fantastic community!



$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18

$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)

$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)

Dog-Friendly with a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, per year - breed restrictions apply!



No Cats Allowed



