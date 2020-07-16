All apartments in Gainesville
3653 NW 60th Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

3653 NW 60th Lane

3653 Northwest 60th Lane · (352) 375-7104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3653 Northwest 60th Lane, Gainesville, FL 32653
Rosemont - Vista Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3653 NW 60th Lane · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1541 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning, Dog Friendly, 3/2 House in Mile Run Vista Palms! - This beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bath house is located in the desirable Vista Palms community in Mile Run. This spacious home is over 1500 square feet & features an open-concept, split floor plan, granite counter tops, custom wood cabinetry, solid wood flooring throughout with newer carpet in the bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen that opens up to a separate dining area and the living room, which has a beautiful gas fireplace and sliding glass doors that recess behind the wall, allowing a completely open view of the patio & back yard, The stunning master suite features a large bedroom, a master bath with a garden tub and glass-enclosed slower, and a huge walk-in closet. Additional features include a 2-car garage, central HVAC, & washer/dryer included. Yard care, exterior maintenance, & interior/exterior pest control are included by the HOA. Residents can enjoy access to the neighborhood's amazing amenities, including two community clubhouses and pools, as well as the basketball court, volleyball court, tennis/racquetball courts, and a brand new playground!

Schedule a showing today to see this luxurious home in a fantastic community!

$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18
$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)
$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)
Dog-Friendly with a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, per year - breed restrictions apply!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5054210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3653 NW 60th Lane have any available units?
3653 NW 60th Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3653 NW 60th Lane have?
Some of 3653 NW 60th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3653 NW 60th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3653 NW 60th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 NW 60th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3653 NW 60th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3653 NW 60th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3653 NW 60th Lane offers parking.
Does 3653 NW 60th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3653 NW 60th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 NW 60th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3653 NW 60th Lane has a pool.
Does 3653 NW 60th Lane have accessible units?
No, 3653 NW 60th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 NW 60th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3653 NW 60th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
