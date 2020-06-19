All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
3600 SW 19th AVE # 22
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3600 SW 19th AVE # 22

3600 Southwest 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3600 Southwest 19th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32607

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 Available 07/15/20 Cute Foxmoor 2/1.5 Townhome - 2/1.5 Foxmoor Nice updated townhome very close to UF Shopping Restaurants and Entertainment. Living room/ Dining room combination which features a kitchen food pasthrough. Washer/Dryer Hookup with separate laundry closet for easy hideaway.
Private adorable patio with room for seating.

(RLNE3191427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 have any available units?
3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 have?
Some of 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 currently offering any rent specials?
3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 is pet friendly.
Does 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 offer parking?
No, 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 does not offer parking.
Does 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 have a pool?
Yes, 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 has a pool.
Does 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 have accessible units?
No, 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University