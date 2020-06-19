3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 Available 07/15/20 Cute Foxmoor 2/1.5 Townhome - 2/1.5 Foxmoor Nice updated townhome very close to UF Shopping Restaurants and Entertainment. Living room/ Dining room combination which features a kitchen food pasthrough. Washer/Dryer Hookup with separate laundry closet for easy hideaway. Private adorable patio with room for seating.
(RLNE3191427)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 have any available units?
3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.