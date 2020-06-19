Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

3600 SW 19th AVE # 22 Available 07/15/20 Cute Foxmoor 2/1.5 Townhome - 2/1.5 Foxmoor Nice updated townhome very close to UF Shopping Restaurants and Entertainment. Living room/ Dining room combination which features a kitchen food pasthrough. Washer/Dryer Hookup with separate laundry closet for easy hideaway.

Private adorable patio with room for seating.



(RLNE3191427)