Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pool

2976 SW 35th Place #95 Available 08/08/20 Chase Hollow #95 - BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CONDO AVAILABLE CLOSE TO BUTLER PLAZA, UF & SHANDS!



-2-Story floorplan means nobody above or below you

-Both bedrooms upstairs have their own bathroom and spacious closets

-Use the downstairs room as either an office or a 3rd bedroom!

-Beautiful kitchen area with granite counter-tops, wood cabinets and an under-mounted sink

-All appliances included, including washer and dryer.

-Concrete block between every unit creates a great sound barrier

-Community features include a sparkling swimming pool, cabana area and bus routes to UF and Shands.



Some additional information about this condo:

-The monthly rent is $1300/month. This does not include any utilities. The tenants are responsible for paying utilities.

-This condo is available to move into August 8th, 2020.



-In order to reserve the condo, the following would be required:

1) Each tenant and cosigner must fill out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/person.

2) The total deposits are equal to $1,300.

3) A signed lease and parental guarantor or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless tenant has adequate monthly income and 650 or higher credit score.



Call University Rentals and Management at 352-327-9500 or email ufrentals@gmail.com for More Information or to Schedule a Tour.



No Pets Allowed



