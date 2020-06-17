Amenities
2964 SW 35th Place #73 Available 07/07/20 Chase Hollow #73 - BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CONDO CLOSE TO BUTLER PLAZA, UF & SHANDS!
-2-Story floorplan means nobody above or below you
-Both bedrooms upstairs have their own bathroom and spacious closets
-Beautiful kitchen area with granite countertops, wood cabinets, and an under-mounted sink
-Washer and dryer are included!
-Concrete block between every unit creates a great sound barrier
-Community features include a sparkling swimming pool and bus routes to UF and Shands
-1 Reserved parking spot outside your front door + additional open parking
Some additional information about this condo:
-The monthly rent is $1,300. This does not include any utilities. The tenants are responsible for paying utilities.
-Total Deposits equal One Month's Rent
-In order to reserve the condo, the following would be required:
1) Each tenant fill out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/person
2) Total Deposits equal to one month's rent
3) A signed lease
4) A parental guarantor or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless tenant has adequate monthly income of 3x the monthly rental rate and a 650 or higher credit score
Call University Rentals and Management Leasing at 352-327-9500 ext. 1 For More Information or to Schedule a Tour.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2344758)