2930 SW 35th Place #9 Available 08/01/20 Chase Hollow #9 - BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CONDO CLOSE TO BUTLER PLAZA, UF & SHANDS!

-2-Story floorplan means nobody above or below you

-Both bedrooms upstairs have their own bathroom and spacious closets

-This is an end unit with a bay window in the living room

-Beautiful kitchen area with granite countertops, wood cabinets and an under-mounted sink

-All appliances included, including Washer and Dryer

-Concrete block between every unit creates a great sound barrier

-Community features include a sparkling swimming pool, cabana area and bus routes to UF and Shands



Some additional information about this condo:

-The monthly rent is $1325/month. This does not include any utilities. The tenants are responsible for paying utilities

-This condo is available to move into on 8/1/2020



-In order to reserve the condo, the following would be required:

1) Each tenant fills out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/tenant.

2) The total deposits are equal to $1,325

3) A signed lease and parental guarantor or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless the tenant has adequate monthly income of 3x the monthly rental rate as well as a 650 or higher credit score.



Call University Rentals and Management Leasing at 352-327-9500 For More Information or to Schedule a Tour.



No Pets Allowed



