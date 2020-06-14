All apartments in Gainesville
2930 SW 35th Place #9
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:58 AM

2930 SW 35th Place #9

2930 Southwest 35th Place · (352) 327-9500 ext. 1
Location

2930 Southwest 35th Place, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2930 SW 35th Place #9 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
2930 SW 35th Place #9 Available 08/01/20 Chase Hollow #9 - BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CONDO CLOSE TO BUTLER PLAZA, UF & SHANDS!
-2-Story floorplan means nobody above or below you
-Both bedrooms upstairs have their own bathroom and spacious closets
-This is an end unit with a bay window in the living room
-Beautiful kitchen area with granite countertops, wood cabinets and an under-mounted sink
-All appliances included, including Washer and Dryer
-Concrete block between every unit creates a great sound barrier
-Community features include a sparkling swimming pool, cabana area and bus routes to UF and Shands

Some additional information about this condo:
-The monthly rent is $1325/month. This does not include any utilities. The tenants are responsible for paying utilities
-This condo is available to move into on 8/1/2020

-In order to reserve the condo, the following would be required:
1) Each tenant fills out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/tenant.
2) The total deposits are equal to $1,325
3) A signed lease and parental guarantor or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless the tenant has adequate monthly income of 3x the monthly rental rate as well as a 650 or higher credit score.

Call University Rentals and Management Leasing at 352-327-9500 For More Information or to Schedule a Tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4064070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 SW 35th Place #9 have any available units?
2930 SW 35th Place #9 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 2930 SW 35th Place #9 currently offering any rent specials?
2930 SW 35th Place #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 SW 35th Place #9 pet-friendly?
No, 2930 SW 35th Place #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 2930 SW 35th Place #9 offer parking?
No, 2930 SW 35th Place #9 does not offer parking.
Does 2930 SW 35th Place #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2930 SW 35th Place #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 SW 35th Place #9 have a pool?
Yes, 2930 SW 35th Place #9 has a pool.
Does 2930 SW 35th Place #9 have accessible units?
No, 2930 SW 35th Place #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 SW 35th Place #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 SW 35th Place #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 SW 35th Place #9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 SW 35th Place #9 does not have units with air conditioning.
