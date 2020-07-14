All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2811 SW Archer Road X-212

2811 Archer Road · (352) 375-1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2811 Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 · Avail. now

$1,025

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Recently Upgraded, Fully Furnished 2/1 Condo in Brandywine! - This Adorable Owner-Occupied remodeled Fully FURNISHED Condo is the perfect first home/ or investment for anyone who is looking to be close to UF, Shands, Archer and the New Butler Plaza. Recent Updates Include a NEW Refrigerator and NEW dishwasher in 2011 and NEW AC in 2011, & New Hot Water Heater in March 2020, granite counter in bathroom, tile counters in kitchen, plush carpeting in Master bedroom, french doors leading to either a 2nd bedroom (no closet) or a great office space with a Balcony overlooking the greens. Brandywine has excellent amenities such as pool, clubhouse & exercise room. Association dues also pays for water & wastewater as well as high speed fiber optic internet. Minutes walk to the Bus stop. Contact Fahim @ 352-554-1267.

$50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Adult
$50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Guarantor (if applicable)
$1,095.00 First Month's Rent Due at Move-In
$1,095.00 Last Month's Rent may be Due at Move-in Depending on Credit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5864932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 have any available units?
2811 SW Archer Road X-212 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 have?
Some of 2811 SW Archer Road X-212's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 currently offering any rent specials?
2811 SW Archer Road X-212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 pet-friendly?
No, 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 offer parking?
No, 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 does not offer parking.
Does 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 have a pool?
Yes, 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 has a pool.
Does 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 have accessible units?
No, 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 SW Archer Road X-212 has units with dishwashers.

