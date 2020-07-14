2811 SW Archer Road X-212.

Amenities
Recently Upgraded, Fully Furnished 2/1 Condo in Brandywine! - This Adorable Owner-Occupied remodeled Fully FURNISHED Condo is the perfect first home/ or investment for anyone who is looking to be close to UF, Shands, Archer and the New Butler Plaza. Recent Updates Include a NEW Refrigerator and NEW dishwasher in 2011 and NEW AC in 2011, & New Hot Water Heater in March 2020, granite counter in bathroom, tile counters in kitchen, plush carpeting in Master bedroom, french doors leading to either a 2nd bedroom (no closet) or a great office space with a Balcony overlooking the greens. Brandywine has excellent amenities such as pool, clubhouse & exercise room. Association dues also pays for water & wastewater as well as high speed fiber optic internet. Minutes walk to the Bus stop. Contact Fahim @ 352-554-1267.
$50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Adult
$50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Guarantor (if applicable)
$1,095.00 First Month's Rent Due at Move-In
$1,095.00 Last Month's Rent may be Due at Move-in Depending on Credit
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5864932)