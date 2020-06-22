All apartments in Gainesville
2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122

2811 Archer Road · (352) 375-7104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2811 Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
internet access
2BR/2BA Centrally Located Off Desirable Archer Road - Available NOW! - Location! Location! Location! This move-in ready 2BR/2BA in centrally located Brandywine is just minutes from Butler Plaza, Celebration Point, UF, Shands, the VA, and all that Gainesville has to offer! The unit features a living room/dining room combo, a large, open kitchen with an abundance of cabinets & counter space, two full baths & spacious bedrooms. Step out onto the covered patio & enjoy views of the community greenery from your balcony. Brandywine offers an array of amenities, which include an oversized pool, laundry facility, basketball hoop, fitness center, & clubhouse with pool table, ping pong table, hockey table, kitchen, study area, & more! Water, sewer, pest control, garbage, & GatorNet high-speed internet are included in the rent! Walk/bike to UF or hop on the bus line at the community entrance. This unit is pet friendly (15 lb weight limit).

**Renter must obtain renter's insurance. This property is lease only & the owner will manage upon execution of lease. Brandywine charges a $40 criminal background check per person.

Schedule a showing today!

$60.00 Application Fee per adult
$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)
$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)
$50/month pet fee (Limit of 15 lbs per HOA)
$1,750.00 Security Deposit (Due at Time of Lease Signing)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 have any available units?
2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 have?
Some of 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 currently offering any rent specials?
2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 is pet friendly.
Does 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 offer parking?
No, 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 does not offer parking.
Does 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 have a pool?
Yes, 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 has a pool.
Does 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 have accessible units?
No, 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122 does not have units with dishwashers.
