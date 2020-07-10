Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

2635 SW 35th Place #907 Available 08/10/20 Three bedroom , 2.5 bathroom town home in Casablanca East - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Casablanca East, Gatornet included in rent, corner unit, screened back porch, end of street traffic only, laminated wood floor in foyer, living, dining, kitchen and 2 bedrooms. Carpet in one bedroom and staircase. Washer and gas dryer, newer Ac unit, newer gas water heater, newer gas stove. Bus stop at the entrance of complex, community pool, close to UF, VA, Shands, I-75. Small pets only. Renter's insurance required.



(RLNE4350685)