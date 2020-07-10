All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

2635 SW 35th Place #907

2635 Southwest 35th Place · (352) 331-1133
Location

2635 Southwest 35th Place, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2635 SW 35th Place #907 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2635 SW 35th Place #907 Available 08/10/20 Three bedroom , 2.5 bathroom town home in Casablanca East - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Casablanca East, Gatornet included in rent, corner unit, screened back porch, end of street traffic only, laminated wood floor in foyer, living, dining, kitchen and 2 bedrooms. Carpet in one bedroom and staircase. Washer and gas dryer, newer Ac unit, newer gas water heater, newer gas stove. Bus stop at the entrance of complex, community pool, close to UF, VA, Shands, I-75. Small pets only. Renter's insurance required.

(RLNE4350685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 SW 35th Place #907 have any available units?
2635 SW 35th Place #907 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 SW 35th Place #907 have?
Some of 2635 SW 35th Place #907's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 SW 35th Place #907 currently offering any rent specials?
2635 SW 35th Place #907 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 SW 35th Place #907 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2635 SW 35th Place #907 is pet friendly.
Does 2635 SW 35th Place #907 offer parking?
No, 2635 SW 35th Place #907 does not offer parking.
Does 2635 SW 35th Place #907 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 SW 35th Place #907 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 SW 35th Place #907 have a pool?
Yes, 2635 SW 35th Place #907 has a pool.
Does 2635 SW 35th Place #907 have accessible units?
No, 2635 SW 35th Place #907 does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 SW 35th Place #907 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 SW 35th Place #907 does not have units with dishwashers.
