2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Huge Modern Industrial Loft Available NOW! - A must see, this partially furnished 3 bedroom 3.5 bath residence that offers an industrial feel with a modern twist. With over 1400 square feet of living space, this unique loft has over 20 ft high ceilings, a huge WOW window, stainless steal appliances, a electric fire place, modern furnishings, and a washer & dryer!



Located near Archer road and with in reach to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.



No pets.



(RLNE5845490)