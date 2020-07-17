All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213

2515 Southwest 35th Place · (352) 372-7755
Location

2515 Southwest 35th Place, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Huge Modern Industrial Loft Available NOW! - A must see, this partially furnished 3 bedroom 3.5 bath residence that offers an industrial feel with a modern twist. With over 1400 square feet of living space, this unique loft has over 20 ft high ceilings, a huge WOW window, stainless steal appliances, a electric fire place, modern furnishings, and a washer & dryer!

Located near Archer road and with in reach to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

Call us for a private showing today.

No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 have any available units?
2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 have?
Some of 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 currently offering any rent specials?
2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 pet-friendly?
No, 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 offer parking?
No, 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 does not offer parking.
Does 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 have a pool?
No, 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 does not have a pool.
Does 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 have accessible units?
No, 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213 does not have units with dishwashers.
