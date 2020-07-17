All apartments in Gainesville
2508 SW 35th Place #84
2508 SW 35th Place #84

2508 Southwest 35th Place · (352) 327-9500 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2508 Southwest 35th Place, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2508 SW 35th Place #84 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
racquetball court
Grantwood #84 - 2-BR/2.5-BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL NEAR SHANDS, UF AND VET SCHOOL

-2-Story floor plan features a huge living room, dining area, open and upgraded kitchen, & a half-bathroom downstairs.
-Patio area off of living room. Patio area also has a good-sized storage closet
-2 large bedrooms upstairs, each with their own private bathrooms
-Generously sized walk-in closets
-Quartz countertops in kitchen and baths
-Large kitchen with wood cabinetry & high-end appliances
-This is an end unit with additional windows & natural lighting
-Sparkling community swimming pool

Some additional information about this condo:
- The owner of this unit will not accept undergraduate students. Graduate students or working professionals only!
-The monthly rent is $1,350/month. This does not include any utilities. The tenants are responsible for paying utilities.
-This condo is available for move-in IMMEDIATELY

In order to reserve the condo, the following would be required:
1) Each tenant fill out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/tenant.
2) The total deposits are equal to $1,350
3) A signed lease and parental guarantor or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless tenant has adequate monthly income of 3x the monthly rental rate and a 650 or higher credit score

Email ufrentals@gmail.com or call University Rentals and Management Leasing at 352-327-9500 for more information or to schedule a tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2078123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 SW 35th Place #84 have any available units?
2508 SW 35th Place #84 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 SW 35th Place #84 have?
Some of 2508 SW 35th Place #84's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 SW 35th Place #84 currently offering any rent specials?
2508 SW 35th Place #84 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 SW 35th Place #84 pet-friendly?
No, 2508 SW 35th Place #84 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 2508 SW 35th Place #84 offer parking?
No, 2508 SW 35th Place #84 does not offer parking.
Does 2508 SW 35th Place #84 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 SW 35th Place #84 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 SW 35th Place #84 have a pool?
Yes, 2508 SW 35th Place #84 has a pool.
Does 2508 SW 35th Place #84 have accessible units?
No, 2508 SW 35th Place #84 does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 SW 35th Place #84 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 SW 35th Place #84 does not have units with dishwashers.
