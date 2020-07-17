2508 SW 35th Place #84

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool racquetball court

Grantwood #84 - 2-BR/2.5-BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL NEAR SHANDS, UF AND VET SCHOOL



-2-Story floor plan features a huge living room, dining area, open and upgraded kitchen, & a half-bathroom downstairs.

-Patio area off of living room. Patio area also has a good-sized storage closet

-2 large bedrooms upstairs, each with their own private bathrooms

-Generously sized walk-in closets

-Quartz countertops in kitchen and baths

-Large kitchen with wood cabinetry & high-end appliances

-This is an end unit with additional windows & natural lighting

-Sparkling community swimming pool



Some additional information about this condo:

- The owner of this unit will not accept undergraduate students. Graduate students or working professionals only!

-The monthly rent is $1,350/month. This does not include any utilities. The tenants are responsible for paying utilities.

-This condo is available for move-in IMMEDIATELY



In order to reserve the condo, the following would be required:

1) Each tenant fill out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/tenant.

2) The total deposits are equal to $1,350

3) A signed lease and parental guarantor or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless tenant has adequate monthly income of 3x the monthly rental rate and a 650 or higher credit score



Email ufrentals@gmail.com or call University Rentals and Management Leasing at 352-327-9500 for more information or to schedule a tour.



No Pets Allowed



