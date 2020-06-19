All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2360 SW ARCHER ROAD #913

2360 Archer Road · (352) 371-2118
Location

2360 Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2360 SW ARCHER ROAD #913 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
2360 SW Archer Road #913 (Campus Edge) - 1BR/1BA condo built in 1996 with approx 635 sq. ft., oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, living and dining room combination, oversized master closet, ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, washer and dryer included but not warranted, near back entrance of community, open porch, and alarm monitored at tenant's expense. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center, and UF bus routes.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250

$950 /MO & $950 S/D Call for Appointment

(RLNE1864449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

