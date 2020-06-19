Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

2360 SW Archer Road #913 (Campus Edge) - 1BR/1BA condo built in 1996 with approx 635 sq. ft., oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, living and dining room combination, oversized master closet, ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, washer and dryer included but not warranted, near back entrance of community, open porch, and alarm monitored at tenant's expense. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center, and UF bus routes.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250



$950 /MO & $950 S/D Call for Appointment



