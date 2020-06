Amenities

[VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/pAod1kwNIL4]

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom pool home in Murrey Hill. Spacious living room and dining room combination with wood flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Den leads to a screened in pool with a designated pool room and private bath. Large master bedroom with private bath and 2 additional bedrooms with shared bath. Just minutes from UF and perfect for the serious student or young professionals.



