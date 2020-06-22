Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 Available 08/11/20 1810 NW 23rd Blvd. #119 (Creeks Edge) - 1BR/1BA condo in Creek’s Edge. Built in 1972, approx. 760 sq. ft. and located on the second floor. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space with a bar height breakfast bar and an island. Appliances including oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Washer & dryer included but not warranted. Covered patio and additional exterior storage.



Community association provides water and pest control. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, and tennis courts.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the Holding Fee which is equal to one month’s rent plus an Administration Fee of $250.00.



$865/MO & $865 S/D



