Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119

1810 Northwest 23rd Boulevard · (352) 371-2118
Location

1810 Northwest 23rd Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 · Avail. Aug 11

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 Available 08/11/20 1810 NW 23rd Blvd. #119 (Creeks Edge) - 1BR/1BA condo in Creek’s Edge. Built in 1972, approx. 760 sq. ft. and located on the second floor. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space with a bar height breakfast bar and an island. Appliances including oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Washer & dryer included but not warranted. Covered patio and additional exterior storage.

Community association provides water and pest control. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, and tennis courts.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the Holding Fee which is equal to one month’s rent plus an Administration Fee of $250.00.

$865/MO & $865 S/D

(RLNE4050663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 have any available units?
1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 has a unit available for $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 have?
Some of 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 currently offering any rent specials?
1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 pet-friendly?
No, 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 offer parking?
No, 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 does not offer parking.
Does 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 have a pool?
Yes, 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 has a pool.
Does 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 have accessible units?
No, 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 has units with dishwashers.
