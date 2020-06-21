All apartments in Gainesville
1710 NW 7TH STREET #401
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1710 NW 7TH STREET #401

1710 Northwest 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Northwest 7th Street, Gainesville, FL 32609
Gateway Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 Available 07/13/20 1710 NW 7th Street #401 (7th Street Station) - 2BR/2.5/BA condo built in 1998 with approx. 980 sq.ft., Appliances include: oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Open concept living features dining room and living room. Unit has ceiling fans, additional storage, wood and carpet flooring, washer and dryer included but not warranted. Small pets negotiable. No smokers. Trash and sewer included in rent.
Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the Holding Fee which is equal to one months rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.

$895/MO & $895S/D

(RLNE2181980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 have any available units?
1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 have?
Some of 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 currently offering any rent specials?
1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 pet-friendly?
No, 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 offer parking?
No, 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 does not offer parking.
Does 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 have a pool?
No, 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 does not have a pool.
Does 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 have accessible units?
No, 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 has units with dishwashers.
