1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 Available 07/13/20 1710 NW 7th Street #401 (7th Street Station) - 2BR/2.5/BA condo built in 1998 with approx. 980 sq.ft., Appliances include: oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Open concept living features dining room and living room. Unit has ceiling fans, additional storage, wood and carpet flooring, washer and dryer included but not warranted. Small pets negotiable. No smokers. Trash and sewer included in rent.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the Holding Fee which is equal to one months rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.



$895/MO & $895S/D



(RLNE2181980)