Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed parking pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath @ Summit House! - Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Summit House! Walk to UF Health Shands.



The community also has a sparkling swimming pool as well as two on-site laundry facilities with smart card technology.

FREE PARKING! Water, sewer, and trash included.



Schedule your tour today!

Niya Dix Niya@rentgainesville.com

Phone #352.373.7578 Ext #713



Dogs are not allowed at Summit House per the Condominium Association. One cat allowed with $250 Non-Refundable Fee.



(RLNE2094460)