Gainesville, FL
1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22

1700 Southwest 16th Court · (352) 373-7578 ext. 711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 Southwest 16th Court, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 · Avail. Jun 26

$949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath @ Summit House! - Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Summit House! Walk to UF Health Shands.

The community also has a sparkling swimming pool as well as two on-site laundry facilities with smart card technology.
FREE PARKING! Water, sewer, and trash included.

Schedule your tour today!
Niya Dix Niya@rentgainesville.com
Phone #352.373.7578 Ext #713

Dogs are not allowed at Summit House per the Condominium Association. One cat allowed with $250 Non-Refundable Fee.

(RLNE2094460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 have any available units?
1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 have?
Some of 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 currently offering any rent specials?
1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 is pet friendly.
Does 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 offer parking?
Yes, 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 does offer parking.
Does 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 have a pool?
Yes, 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 has a pool.
Does 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 have accessible units?
No, 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 does not have units with dishwashers.
