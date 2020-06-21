All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1614 SW 16th Street

1614 Southwest 16th Street · (352) 375-1002
Location

1614 Southwest 16th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1614 SW 16th Street · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
key fob access
2/1.5 Ground Floor Condo in Somerset Village! - Hard-to-find 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom ground floor condominium with an unbeatable location! Perfect for medical students, PA students, residents/interns, dental students, veterinary students, etc.! WALK TO SHANDS, THE MEDICAL SCHOOL, THE VET SCHOOl, AND THE VA! Spacious and Bright Ground Floor. The condo is tiled throughout the Kitchen, Living Room, and Common Areas. Large Living Room With a Huge Screened In Porch Off of Living Room. Amenities include RECENTLY RENOVATED KITCHEN with NEW Appliances, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, keyless entry, Nest smart thermostat. Fenced in patio. Community pool. 1 reserved parking space right in front of the unit with visitor parking and street parking. The application fee is $50 per Adult. Owners & HOA may allow pets with a $300 pet deposit.
Call Listing agent for any questions - Ace Sheikh - 832.235.8690

$50.00 non-refundable application fee per adult.
$1,195.00 first month's rent
$1,195.00 security deposit
$1,195.00 last months' rent may be due upon move-in depending on credit

(RLNE5845543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

