1614 SW 16th Street

2/1.5 Ground Floor Condo in Somerset Village! - Hard-to-find 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom ground floor condominium with an unbeatable location! Perfect for medical students, PA students, residents/interns, dental students, veterinary students, etc.! WALK TO SHANDS, THE MEDICAL SCHOOL, THE VET SCHOOl, AND THE VA! Spacious and Bright Ground Floor. The condo is tiled throughout the Kitchen, Living Room, and Common Areas. Large Living Room With a Huge Screened In Porch Off of Living Room. Amenities include RECENTLY RENOVATED KITCHEN with NEW Appliances, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, keyless entry, Nest smart thermostat. Fenced in patio. Community pool. 1 reserved parking space right in front of the unit with visitor parking and street parking. The application fee is $50 per Adult. Owners & HOA may allow pets with a $300 pet deposit.

Call Listing agent for any questions - Ace Sheikh - 832.235.8690



$50.00 non-refundable application fee per adult.

$1,195.00 first month's rent

$1,195.00 security deposit

$1,195.00 last months' rent may be due upon move-in depending on credit



