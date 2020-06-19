1516 NW 14th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Available early August, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath house is located in Florida Park - just minutes to UF Campus, Downtown, Midown, shopping, & dining! This beautifully maintained home features hardwood floors throughout, a fully equipped kitchen that opens up to a living/dining room combo with a fireplace, a utility area with full-size washer/dryer included, a converted garage perfect for a game room or office, & a beautiful, large backyard with a wooden deck, perfect for grilling out & entertaining! Sorry - no pets!