1516 NW 14th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1516 NW 14th Avenue

1516 Northwest 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Northwest 14th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32605
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available early August, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath house is located in Florida Park - just minutes to UF Campus, Downtown, Midown, shopping, & dining! This beautifully maintained home features hardwood floors throughout, a fully equipped kitchen that opens up to a living/dining room combo with a fireplace, a utility area with full-size washer/dryer included, a converted garage perfect for a game room or office, & a beautiful, large backyard with a wooden deck, perfect for grilling out & entertaining! Sorry - no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 NW 14th Avenue have any available units?
1516 NW 14th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 NW 14th Avenue have?
Some of 1516 NW 14th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 NW 14th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1516 NW 14th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 NW 14th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1516 NW 14th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1516 NW 14th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1516 NW 14th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1516 NW 14th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 NW 14th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 NW 14th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1516 NW 14th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1516 NW 14th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1516 NW 14th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 NW 14th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 NW 14th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
