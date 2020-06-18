1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking

Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment! Located within a quarter mile of the University of Florida & only 2/10th of a mile from UF Health & the VA. This 2 bedroom unit in the SW Cottages community was recently renovated, features central AC, granite counter tops, a fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vinyl flooring throughout, and washer/dryer hookups. The community has ample parking & laundry facilities on site! Water, sewer, and garbage are included in the rent! Pet Friendly