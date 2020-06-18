All apartments in Gainesville
1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1

1440 Southwest 18th Place · (904) 719-7000
Location

1440 Southwest 18th Place, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$915

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment! Located within a quarter mile of the University of Florida & only 2/10th of a mile from UF Health & the VA. This 2 bedroom unit in the SW Cottages community was recently renovated, features central AC, granite counter tops, a fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vinyl flooring throughout, and washer/dryer hookups. The community has ample parking & laundry facilities on site! Water, sewer, and garbage are included in the rent! Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 have any available units?
1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 have?
Some of 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 has accessible units.
Does 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Southwest 18th Place - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
