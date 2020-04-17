Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like
1112 SW 4TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
1112 SW 4TH Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:37 PM
Check Availability
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1112 SW 4TH Avenue
1112 Southwest 4th Avenue
·
(352) 331-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1112 Southwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
Report This Listing
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Walk to UF and to Down town! On-site parking is included in the rent. This is a large unit with separate Living room and eatin Kitchen. Original wood floors, 2nd floor unit. Unit D
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1112 SW 4TH Avenue have any available units?
1112 SW 4TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gainesville, FL
.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gainesville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1112 SW 4TH Avenue have?
Some of 1112 SW 4TH Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1112 SW 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1112 SW 4TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 SW 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1112 SW 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gainesville
.
Does 1112 SW 4TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1112 SW 4TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1112 SW 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 SW 4TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 SW 4TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1112 SW 4TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1112 SW 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1112 SW 4TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 SW 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 SW 4TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Similar Pages
Gainesville 1 Bedrooms
Gainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with Balcony
Gainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Ocala, FL
Orange Park, FL
Lakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Lake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
Starke, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
Pine Ridge, FL
The Villages, FL
Beverly Hills, FL
Wildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Fruit Cove, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
Crystal River, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Florida
Santa Fe College
College of Central Florida
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University