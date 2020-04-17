All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:37 PM

1112 SW 4TH Avenue

1112 Southwest 4th Avenue · (352) 331-2100
Location

1112 Southwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Walk to UF and to Down town! On-site parking is included in the rent. This is a large unit with separate Living room and eatin Kitchen. Original wood floors, 2nd floor unit. Unit D

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1112 SW 4TH Avenue have any available units?
1112 SW 4TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 SW 4TH Avenue have?
Some of 1112 SW 4TH Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 SW 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1112 SW 4TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 SW 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1112 SW 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1112 SW 4TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1112 SW 4TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1112 SW 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 SW 4TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 SW 4TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1112 SW 4TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1112 SW 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1112 SW 4TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 SW 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 SW 4TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

